Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Wednesday, September 12, 2018
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
In 2016, award winning author and Emory University professor Carol Anderson published White Rage, She returns with a new book One Person, No Vote: How Voter Suppression is Destroying Our Democracy in which she details the rollbacks to African American participation in the vote since the 2013 Supreme Court decision that eviscerated the Voting Rights Act of 1965. She joins me on the show today to talk all about voter suppression, movements to combat it and what it means for the midterms.
Opponents of transgender rights have claimed that to give equal rights and bathroom access to trans individuals will endanger women. A new study published in The Journal of the American Academy of Psychiatry and the Law debunks this argument. The lead researcher, psychiatrist Brian Barnett joins me on the show today to talk all about it.
The mysterious June 2016 Trump Tower meeting that could shed light on collusion, the president and more, is the focal point of a new investigation from BuzzFeed. Reporters uncovered a series of suspicious money transfers taking place after the infamous Trump Tower meeting in a complex web of financial transactions from Russia and Switzerland to the British Virgin Islands, Bangkok, and a small office park in New Jersey. Co-author of the article and senior investigative reporter for BuzzFeed News Jason Leopold joins me on the show today pull back the curtain.
Don't forget, you can follow Michelangelo on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram!
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
We love your feedback! Fill out our listener survey!
Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 3:47 PM
Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
|