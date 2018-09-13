Noah Michelson, the Editorial Director at the new HuffPost Personal and Co-host of the Love + Sex Podcast returns to the show as he does every Thursday to help us close out the week with the stories making headlines over at HuffPost.
Soon the senate will vote on whether or not to confirm Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. As the court’s future hangs in the balance, Senior Fellow at the Brookings Institution, Washington Post columnist and professor EJ Dionne joins me on the show today to talk about the Kavanaugh nomination and the backlash against Senator Susan Collins as the final vote draws near.
In 2014, 29-year old activist DeRay Mckesson drove from Minneapolis to Ferguson to be a part of the protests. A seasoned organizer and educator, Mckesson became a fixture in the Black Lives Matter movement, both on the streets and on Twitter. He writes about the experience and his reflections on advocacy work and his own life in On the Other Side of Freedom: The Case for Hope. He joins me on the show today to talk about his new book.
