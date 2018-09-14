Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Friday, September 14, 2018
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Today, Paul Manafort pleads guilty to charges of conspiracy against the United States and obstruction. He forfeits tens of millions of dollars of assets and is cooperating with prosecutors—huge new developments in the Mueller investigation. Independent journalist writing about national security and civil liberties Marcy Wheeler returns to the show to help make sense of the plea deal and its impact on the investigation and Trump.
Staten Island has a reputation as a red borough in a blue city, but new Democratic Party energy is looking to change that. The 31-year old former health care professional and veteran Max Rose dominated the Democratic Party primary for congressional district NY-11, and now the nation is watching as he goes up against Trump-endorsed Republican Dan Donavan. He joins me on the show today to talk all about his exciting campaign.
This sure has been another crazy week in politics what with Trump denying the gravity of the hurricanes in Puerto Rico, Paul Manafort’s plea deal, and Obama hitting the campaign trail for Democrats. Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture. Eleanor welcome back to the show!
