Monday, September 17, 2018

When Christine Blasey Ford went public with her accusation of sexual assault against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, she became the center of the already controversial confirmation hearings. Washington Bureau Chief at HuffPost Amanda Terkel has covered Kavanaugh’s confirmation process and how the sexual assault accusation is being treated. She joins me on the show today to talk all about it.

Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened—a woman came forward with a sexual assault allegation against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort agreed to a plea deal with the Mueller investigation and Trump dismissed the Puerto Rico hurricane death count. John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin. 

