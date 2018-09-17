skip to main |
skip to sidebar
When Christine Blasey
Ford went public with her accusation of sexual assault against Supreme Court
nominee Brett Kavanaugh, she became the center of the already controversial
confirmation hearings. Washington Bureau Chief at HuffPost Amanda Terkel has covered Kavanaugh’s
confirmation process and how the sexual assault accusation is being treated.
She joins me on the show today to talk all about it.
Since we last spoke
with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened—a woman
came forward with a sexual assault allegation against Supreme Court nominee
Brett Kavanaugh, former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort agreed to a plea
deal with the Mueller investigation and Trump dismissed the Puerto Rico hurricane
death count. John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and
whole lot more, John is The Nation’s
national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These
Times and the associate editor of The
Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.
Don't forget, you can follow Michelangelo on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram!
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
|