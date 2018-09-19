Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Wednesday, September 19, 2018
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
From Capitol Hill to the States, immigration has become a defining issue in American life and politics, especially under the Trump administration. Staff writer at Daily Kos Gabe Ortiz joins me on the show today to talk about the latest immigration news on the ongoing family separation of migrants, Trump’s cap on refugees and more.
Last week, New Yorkers turned out in droves to vote in state and local primaries. While the progressive slate didn’t win the statewide races, the blue wave rocked the state legislature, bringing in a new slate of Democrats. Co-founder of Data for Progress Sean McElwee writes about how New York shows us how the Democratic Party is changing. He joins me on the show today to talk all about it.
Before President Trump was even sworn into office, concerns about the way he would govern grew. Constitutional law scholar and political science professor at Brown University Corey Brettschneider guides us through the Constitution and explains the powers―and limits―that it places on the presidency. He discusses the presidential powers and duties, how the states and the public relate and cases from early American history. He joins me on the show to talk about his new book, The Oath and the Office: A Guide to the Constitution for Future Presidents.
