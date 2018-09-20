Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Thursday, September 20, 2018
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Noah Michelson, the Editorial Director at the new HuffPost Personal and Co-host of the Love + Sex Podcast returns to the show as he does every Thursday to help us close out the week with the stories making headlines over at HuffPost.
With the midterms on the horizon and Capitol Hill transfixed by the Kavanaugh hearings, we're eager to check in with Wisconsin Representative Mark Pocan (D) who is the co-chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus. He joins me on the show today to talk about the latest from DC.
Mike Pence went from Catholic Democrat to conservative evangelical Republican, ascending to the number two post in the nation, and (with the talk of impeachment), he could become our next president. Veteran journalists Michael D’Antonio and Peter Eisner unmask the real Mike Pence in the deeply-investigated biography, The Shadow President: The Truth about Mike Pence. They join me on the show today to talk about him.
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
We love your feedback! Fill out our listener survey!
Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 3:47 PM
Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
|