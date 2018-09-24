Award-winning actress, writer and
activist Martha Plimpton has graced
screens and stages large and small. A longtime activist, she’s also working to
bring more awareness and resources to women’s reproductive freedoms. She joins
me on the show today to talk about her work with the organization A is For and the charity’s upcoming, start-studded event on
September 30th
