Monday, September 24, 2018

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127

Award-winning actress, writer and activist Martha Plimpton has graced screens and stages large and small. A longtime activist, she’s also working to bring more awareness and resources to women’s reproductive freedoms. She joins me on the show today to talk about her work with the organization A is For and the charity’s upcoming, start-studded event on September 30th in New York City.

Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened—Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein could be fired today, another woman has stepped forward accusing Kavanaugh of sexual assault, and the Senate prepares for a hearing on Prof. Christine Blasey Ford’s accusation on Thursday.  John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.

