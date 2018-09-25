Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Tuesday, September 25, 2018
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened—Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s accuser will appear before the Senate on Thursday, rumors of Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein’s departure swirled, and Trump spoke before the United Nations. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.
As the Trump administration works to roll back environmental protections and withdraw from environmental priorities both at home and abroad, the green movement and politicians are rallying for comprehensive change. Climate researcher Greg Carlock and policy analyst Sean McElwee put together a new report at Data for Progress on the rise of the Green New Deal. They join me on the show today to talk all about how a sustainable and just environmental plan is the future.
Since we last spoke with Salon contributing writer Heather “Digby” Parton, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein’s position has gone into jeopardy and sexual assault accusations have shaped the Kavanaugh confirmation process, and Trump spoke at the UN. Heather “Digby” Parton returns to the show to talk about the latest political news you should be following and so much more!
