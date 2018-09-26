Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Wednesday, September 26, 2018
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
New Jersey’s congressional district 7, which spans from the suburbs of New York City to farmland, has become one of the key districts that could flip from Republican to Democrat in the mid-term election. Former Assistant Secretary of State for Democracy, Human Rights and Labor under Obama and Democratic candidate for NJ-7 Tom Malinowski is campaigning for that change. He joins me on the show today to talk all about his exciting campaign.
Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 2:51 PM
