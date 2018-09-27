skip to main |
Noah Michelson, the Editorial Director at the new HuffPost Personal and Co-host of the Love + Sex Podcast returns to the show
as he does every Thursday to help us close out the week with the stories making
headlines over at HuffPost.
Veteran White House correspondent
for the American Urban Radio Networks and analyst for CNN April Ryan has reported on three presidential administrations up
close, asking tough questions along the way. She writes about the experience
and how things have changed in her new book Under Fire: Reporting from theFront Lines of the Trump White House. She joins me on the show today to
talk all about it.
