skip to main |
skip to sidebar
This sure has been
another crazy week in politics what with Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s moving
testimony, Brett Kavanaugh’s heated remarks and the bizarre Senate Judiciary
Committee vote. Joining me today to help
us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and
culture. Eleanor welcome back to the
show!
Don't forget, you can follow Michelangelo on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram!
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
|