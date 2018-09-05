From Capitol Hill to the States, immigration has become a defining issue in American life and politics, especially under the Trump administration. Staff writer at Daily Kos Gabe Ortiz joins me on the show today to talk about the continued separation of families at the border, the questioning of Hispanic American citizens’ passports and more.
The California State Legislature considered a number of LGBT-related pieces of legislation, making strikes in many areas while also putting off a bill that would ban conversion therapy advertising. News editor for The Los Angeles Blade Karen Ocamb has been covering these issues and more in California politics. She joins me on the show to talk all about it.
