Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Thursday, September 06, 2018
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Join Michelangelo for an in depth discussion on the state of The Resistance in California and the ways in which both the state and the city of Los Angeles are leading the way for the country and fighting for a progressive future.
Featuring the CEO of Los Angeles LGBT Center Lorri L. Jean, Executive Director of the California Women’s Law Center Betsy Butler, and Dean of the Luskin School of Public Affairs at UCLA Gary M. Segura.
The Los Angeles LGBT Center Renberg Theater - Thursday, Sept. 6, at 7 p.m.
RSVP: lalgbtcenter.org/wave
Noah Michelson, the Editorial Director at the new HuffPost Personal and Co-host of the Love + Sex Podcast returns to the show as he does every Thursday to help us close out the week with the stories making headlines over at HuffPost.
The Blue Wave has been surging and its cresting California which has several of the most hotly contested congressional races this fall. Democratic challenger, Harley Rouda is seeking to unseat incumbent Republican Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-48). I’m thrilled to have this exciting candidate on the show to talk all about the race and how he wants to change things in congress.
In the wake of the tragic Parkland school shooting, thousands of miles away in California, the state legislature put forth several gun law reform bills. Assemblymember Phil Ting (D-19-San Francisco) authored a bill to expand gun violence restraining orders to help give California schools more tools to prevent another campus tragedy. He joins me on the show to talk all about it.
