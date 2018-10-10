Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Wednesday, October 10, 2018
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Trump succeeded in striking a new trade deal with Mexico and Canada, renewing existing rules and creating new ones that could impact the environment for decades. Reporter for Inside Climate News Nicholas Kusnetz joins me on the show today to talk all about the impact of the regulations.
Last week, Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi went missing and has been presumed murdered. Since September 2017, there has been a wave of arrests of academics, writers, and religious figures in Saudi Arabia. Political reporter for The Daily Beast Betsy Woodruff writes about how Khashoggi was working to launch a pro-democracy advocacy group. She joins me on the show today to talk all about it.
California’s congressional district 49 in Southern California has been represented by incumbent Republican Darrell Issa since 2000, but could experience a huge shift this November. Clean energy advocate, environmental attorney and Former Assistant Secretary of State for Democracy, Human Rights and Labor under Obama and former executive director of the Democratic Party of Orange County Mike Levin is campaigning for that change. He joins me on the show today to talk all about his exciting campaign.
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
We love your feedback! Fill out our listener survey!
Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 3:48 PM
Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
|