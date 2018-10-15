skip to main |
In his new book A History of America in Ten Strikes,
associate professor of history at the University of Rhode Island Erik Loomis
recounts ten critical workers’ strikes in American labor history that everyone
needs to know about from the Lowell Mill Girls strike in the 1830s to Justice
for Janitors in 1990. He joins me on the show today to talk about these
movements and how they relate to labor and protest today.
Since
we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation, a lot has happened—Nikki Haley’s
surprise resignation, the disappearance of Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggi
and the upcoming midterms, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent,
a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate
editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.
