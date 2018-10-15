Monday, October 15, 2018

In his new book A History of America in Ten Strikes, associate professor of history at the University of Rhode Island Erik Loomis recounts ten critical workers’ strikes in American labor history that everyone needs to know about from the Lowell Mill Girls strike in the 1830s to Justice for Janitors in 1990. He joins me on the show today to talk about these movements and how they relate to labor and protest today.



Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation, a lot has happened—Nikki Haley’s surprise resignation, the disappearance of Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggi and the upcoming midterms, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.



