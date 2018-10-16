With the midterms on the horizon and Democrats focused on rallying Progressives to get the vote out, we’re eager to check in with Wisconsin Representative Mark Pocan (D-02) who is the co-chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus. He joins me on the show today to talk about the latest from DC.
Since the news broke that Representative Chris Collins, the first sitting congressman to endorse Donald Trump, was indicted on insider trading, his district in Western New York has been in the spotlight. Now, his challenger, Nate McMurray, the 43-year-old town supervisor of Grand Island, NY, near Niagara Falls, has the nation’s attention. He joins me on the show today to talk all about his campaign.
Tuesday, October 16, 2018
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
