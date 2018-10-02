Tuesday, October 02, 2018

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127

Advocates for a free and open internet experienced both triumph and an attack this week. California passed a strong pro-Net Neutrality law restoring the protections that the FCC dismantled late last year. But now, the Department of Justice filed a lawsuit to prevent the law from taking effect. Policy Director at Free Press Matt Wood joins me on the show to talk about it.

Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, from Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s testimony and interrogation, Brett Kavanaugh’s angry responses, and the new but limited FBI investigation. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.

Don't forget, you can follow Michelangelo on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram

Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
We love your feedback! Fill out our listener survey!

Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 2:52 PM



Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
 