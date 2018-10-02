skip to main |
Advocates for a free
and open internet experienced both triumph and an attack this week. California
passed a strong pro-Net Neutrality law restoring the protections that the FCC
dismantled late last year. But now, the Department of Justice filed a lawsuit to
prevent the law from taking effect. Policy Director at Free Press Matt Wood joins me on the show to talk about it.
Since we last spoke
with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, from
Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s testimony and interrogation, Brett Kavanaugh’s
angry responses, and the new but limited FBI investigation. Mark returns to the
show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.
