Wednesday, October 03, 2018

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127

The president has long sold himself as a self-made billionaire, but a New York Times investigation found that he received at least $413 million from his father’s real estate empire, much of it through tax dodges in the 1990s. Senior fellow at the Center for American Progress Seth Hanlon joins me on the show today to dig through the investigation.


From Capitol Hill to the States, immigration has become a defining issue in American life and politics, especially under the Trump administration. Staff writer at Daily Kos Gabe Ortiz joins me on the show today to talk about the latest immigration news on the ongoing family separation of migrants, detention camps for children in Texas, and more.
