The president has long sold himself as a self-made billionaire, but a New York Times investigation found that he received at least $413 million from his father’s real estate empire, much of it through tax dodges in the 1990s. Senior fellow at the Center for American Progress Seth Hanlon joins me on the show today to dig through the investigation.
