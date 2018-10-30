Tuesday, October 30, 2018
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
California’s 48th congressional district in the coastal region of Orange County has become one of the most hotly contested congressional races this fall. Businessman, philanthropist, attorney, and tech entrepreneur, Harley Rouda, is the Democratic candidate seeking to unseat 29-year incumbent Republican Rep. Dana Rohrabacher. I’m thrilled to have this exciting candidate on the show to talk all about the race and how he wants to change things in congress.
Virginia’s 5th congressional district, which includes the city of Charlottesville and extends down to the North Carolina border, has become one of the most hotly contested open seat congressional races this fall. Award-winning journalist and author, Leslie Cockburn, is running to swing the district from red to blue. She joins me on the show today to talk about her exciting campaign.
Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened—violent hate crimes have targeted Democratic officials, the media and a synagogue, the Trump administration could try to redefine the definition of gender, and Trump announced plans to end birthright citizenship. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 3:44 PM
