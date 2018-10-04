Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Thursday, October 04, 2018
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
As accusations of sexual harassment among teenagers are the center of attention in the Kavanaugh confirmation hearings, the need for more sex-ed education and understanding of consent among young people is more clear than ever. Earlier this year, Maryland passed a bill that requires schools to address this in their curriculum. The bill’s author, State Delegate Ariana Kelly, joins me on the show to talk all about it today.
As the battle over the confirmation of Supreme Court nominee and accused sexual assaulter Brett Kavanaugh continues, Writer Carly Gelsinger shares her perspective from her time in a devoutly Evangelical community and how it taught women to accept harassment and assault and support someone like Kavanaugh. She joins me on the show today to talk all about it.
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
We love your feedback! Fill out our listener survey!
Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 3:40 PM
Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
|