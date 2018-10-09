Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Tuesday, October 09, 2018
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, Brett Kavanaugh was sworn in as the new Supreme Court justice, the swing vote senators revealed their true colors, and the American Bar Association has reopened an investigation into Kavanaugh. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.
California’s congressional district 22, situated in the heart of the Central Valley, has been held by Republican incumbent and Trump ally Devin Nunes since 2002. Fresno County Deputy District Attorney and Democratic candidate for CA-22 Andrew Janz is campaigning to change that, and the Fresno Bee has endorsed him over Nunes, "for the good of the 22nd District and the nation, the choice is clear." He joins me on the show today to talk all about his exciting campaign.
