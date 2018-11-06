Tuesday, November 06, 2018
Election Day on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Southwestern Texas congressional district 23 stretches from western San Antonio to just outside El Paso. Democratic Party candidate Gina Ortiz Jones could become the first Iraq War veteran, first Filipina-American and first out-lesbian to represent Texas in Congress if she can unseat two-term incumbent Will Hurd. She joins me on the show today to talk all about it.
Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened from more threats of voter suppression in Georgia, to major reform ballot initiatives around the country to election day excitement. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.
