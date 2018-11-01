Thursday, November 01, 2018
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
On Saturday, Robert Bowers brought multiple guns into the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, shouted “All Jews must die,” and killed eleven. Trump visited Pittsburgh yesterday, despite requests from leaders for him not to come, and he has continued with his hateful rhetoric and even amped it up with the election approaching. Legal affairs columnist at The Daily Beast and rabbi, Jay Michaelson, has been covering the tragedy and the responses to it. He joins me on the show today to talk all about it.
With the midterms approaching, the Trump administration continues to rally the anti-immigrant base, and is now involving the military in a substantial way. As part of "Operation Faithful Patriot" the Trump administration could soon deploy up to 15,000 troops to the US-Mexico border. Leaders across parties have come out against the plan calling it a stunt and a ploy. Iraq War Veteran and Director of Government Relations for VoteVets Will Fischer joins me on the show today to talk all about it.
From Capitol Hill to the States, immigration has become a defining issue in American life and politics, especially under the Trump administration. Staff writer at Daily Kos Gabe Ortiz joins me on the show today to talk about the latest immigration news on Trump’s claims about the caravan, attack on birthright citizenship and racist campaign ad and more.
