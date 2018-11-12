Monday, November 12, 2018
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
The nation was transfixed by Beto O'Rourke's challenging Ted Cruz in Texas, and when he lost, many were disappointed. Yet, the turnout in Texas shows huge gains for progressive, from a variety of down ballot wins to signs of a younger, more diverse electorate. President and Executive Director of the Texas Freedom Network Kathy Miller joins me on the show today to talk all about the transformation in Texas.
Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened from the midterm elections, disputed results as the ballots are still being counted, and Trump’s pick of Matthew Whitaker as the acting Attorney General. John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
We love your feedback! Fill out our listener survey!
Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 2:39 PM
Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
|