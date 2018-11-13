Tuesday, November 13, 2018
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
In recent week, the nation has witnessed multiple episodes of gun violence and killings from Kentucky to Pittsburgh to California, but the outcomes of the midterm election offer hope to more gun law reforms and renewed interest in gun safety. Political scientist at SUNY Cortland and author of five books on gun policy, Robert Spitzer, wrote a new op-ed in the New York Times about how the midterm election results suggest that the power of the N.R.A. may be diminishing. He joins me on the show today to talk all about it.
Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, the midterms came and went but votes are still being tallied in key races, Trump replaced Jeff Sessions with Matthew Whitaker as Acting Attorney General and the horrific shooting in Thousand Oaks, CA. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.
Back in 1972, Aretha Franklin recorded her album Amazing Grace, which went on to become the bestselling gospel album in America. Forty Six years later, a new music documentary brings that event to theaters with decades old concert footage. Filmmakers Alan Elliott and Tirrell Wittley, Aretha’s publicist Gwendolyn Quinn, and her niece and nephew Sabrina Garrett Owens and Vaughn Franklin join me on the show today to talk all about it.
