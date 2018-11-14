Today's guests:
- Jared Holt, reporter at Right Wing Watch and research associate at People for the American Way
- Phil Bartlett, chair of the Maine Democratic Party
- Gabe Ortiz, staff writer at Daily Kos
- Heather "Digby" Parton, contributing writer to Salon and creator of Digby's Hullabaloo
Don't forget, you can follow Michelangelo on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram!
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
|