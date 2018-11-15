Thursday, November 15, 2018

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127

Noah Michelson, the Editorial Director at the new HuffPost Personal and Co-host of the Love + Sex Podcast returns to the show as he does every Thursday to help us close out the week with the stories making headlines over at HuffPost.

New York City’s Republican stronghold of Staten Island and Southern Brooklyn elected a Democrat last Tuesday. The 31-year combat veteran and healthcare executive Max Rose will now represent New York’s 11th congressional district. He joins me on the show today to talk about the district’s priorities and plans for Congress.

All eyes are on Florida as vote counts and recounts are intensifying, and the Democrats are readying to lead the majority in the House. Rep. Ted Deutch of district 22 (Fort Lauderdale to Boca Raton) returns to the show to talk all about the midterms, what’s in store for the new legislative session and more. 


