Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Friday, November 16, 2018
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
We're still unpacking the vote counts and full impact of the midterm elections. While all eyes were on Congress, state legislatures and ballot measures are reshaping the future of American politics. Communications Director and Political Editor of Daily Kos, Carolyn Fiddler, joins me on the show today to talk about these key developments.
There are 1.4 million transgender people living in the United States, often dealing with misconceptions from the public and attacks from government officials. Trans activist, writer, and former Naval Aviator Brynn Tannehill put together a guidebook to help improve understanding and dialogue around this much maligned community. She joins me on the show today to talk all about her book Everything You Ever Wanted to Know about Trans (But Were Afraid to Ask).
This sure has been another crazy week in politics what with more midterm elections called and others still in limbo, the future of the Democratic Party’s House leadership being debated, and the CNN lawsuit against the Trump administration. Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture. Eleanor welcome back to the show!
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
We love your feedback! Fill out our listener survey!
Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 3:28 PM
Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
|