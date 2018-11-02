Friday, November 02, 2018
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Actor and activist George Takei has brought us to distant galaxies and dark chapters of American history. The Broadway musical Allegiance took us into his own experience with Japanese-American internment camps during World War II. Detailing racism and government’s persecution of immigrants, the story rings true today as well, and a new movie brings viewers deeper into the story and behind the scenes of the musical. Allegiance to Broadway: The Dream. The Story. The Journey of A Musical will arrive on movie screens on December 4th. George Takei joins me on the show today to talk all about it and more.
Florida’s congressional district 18 located in southeastern Florida has see-sawed between Democratic and Republican control and is one of the key districts in play that could determine control of Congress. Attorney, foreign policy expert and former Obama administration official, Lauren Baer, is the Democratic Party candidate looking to make change in Florida. She joins me on the show today to talk all about her exciting campaign.
This sure has been another crazy week in politics what with Trump’s ongoing appeals to hate even in the wake of the Pittsburgh shooting, Trump’s call to end birthright citizenship, and just one more weekend until the midterm election. Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture. Eleanor welcome back to the show!
