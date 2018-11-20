Tuesday, November 20, 2018

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127

Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, from the Florida recount to the White House restoring Jim Acosta’s press credentials to the Supreme Court agreeing to take the Census case. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.

 Plus, we're gearing up for the Thanksgiving holiday! Hear from some of our favorite SiriusXM hosts, and call in and share:
  • How you handle political debates at family gatherings
  • What you're planning for Thanksgiving
  • What you're thankful for
  • Your reflections on the midterm election
  • Your favorite recipes
  • And more!
Don't forget, you can follow Michelangelo on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram

Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
We love your feedback! Fill out our listener survey!

Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 1:53 PM



Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
 