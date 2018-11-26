Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Monday, November 26, 2018
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
The Trump administration released an in depth report on climate change on Friday—one of the slowest news days of the year. In a collaboration between 13 federal agencies, the in-depth report details how the United States has already warmed 1.8 degrees over the past century and will warm at least 3 more degrees by 2100 unless fossil fuel use is dramatically curtailed. HuffPost reporter Alexander Kaufman joins us to talk about the report’s findings and reactions to them.
Tomorrow, Mississippians will vote in a runoff election for senator in a contest between Democrat Mike Espy and Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith where controversies over racism have exploded. University of Mississippi senior and Rhodes Scholar Jaz Brisack joins me on the show today to talk about the reactions to the senate race today and how students are feeling about the midterm elections and beyond.
Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened from the Trump administration’s quiet release of the climate change report to Trump’s attempt to close the border to migrants to gearing up for a runoff election in Mississippi tomorrow. John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
We love your feedback! Fill out our listener survey!
Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 3:14 PM
Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
|