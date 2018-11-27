Tuesday, November 27, 2018

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127

Trump’s former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, breached his plea deal agreement with the Mueller investigation by lying. In addition to opening himself up to stronger charges and sentences, this development has major consequences for the Mueller investigation and Trump. Independent journalist reporting on national security issues, Marcy Wheeler, of EmptyWheel joins me on the show today to dig deeper into the story.

Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, from Paul Manafort violating his plea deal, to Trump’s attempts to shut the Mexico border to asylum seekers, to the Supreme Court taking up the census case. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.

Don't forget, you can follow Michelangelo on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram

Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
We love your feedback! Fill out our listener survey!

Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 2:54 PM



Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
 