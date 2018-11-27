skip to main |
Trump’s former campaign
manager, Paul Manafort, breached his plea deal agreement with the Mueller
investigation by lying. In addition to opening himself up to stronger charges and
sentences, this development has major consequences for the Mueller
investigation and Trump. Independent journalist reporting on national security
issues, Marcy Wheeler, of EmptyWheel
joins me on the show today to dig deeper into the story.
Since we last spoke
with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, from
Paul Manafort violating his plea deal, to Trump’s attempts to shut the Mexico
border to asylum seekers, to the Supreme Court taking up the census case. Mark
returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.
