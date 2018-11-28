Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Wednesday, November 28, 2018
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
From Capitol Hill to the States, immigration has become a defining issue in American life and politics, especially under the Trump administration. Staff writer at Daily Kos Gabe Ortiz joins me on the show today to talk about the latest immigration news on the Trump administrations attacks on asylum seekers, potential for a Democrat-led Congress to advance immigration reform, and more.
Tom Weise lived between two worlds—as the head of male escort network Rentboy.com and a quiet live as a foster parent—made more complicated by his tenuous immigration status. In his new book Living off the Edge: A Memoir of Alienation and Advocacy, he recounts his journey from Germany to the US to Costa Rica as a gay HIV-positive man and activist. He joins me on the show today to talk all about it.
Since we last spoke with Salon contributing writer and the force behind Digby’s Hullabaloo Heather “Digby” Parton, the Mueller investigation has heated up with Paul Manafort’s broken plea deal, Roger Stone’s associate refusing to bargain and more. Heather “Digby” Parton returns to the show to talk all about it.
