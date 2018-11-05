Monday, November 05, 2018
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
On the day before the election, we’re delighted to welcome an icon of the progressive movement—Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders—who has been campaigning for exciting candidates around the nation. He joins me on the show today to talk about what’s at stake, what he’s been hearing from voters and more.
Dana Nessel is an attorney and civil rights leader who helped pave the way for marriage equality in Michigan and the nation. Now she is the Democratic Party candidate running for Attorney General of Michigan and is looking to bring her work in civil rights and criminal justice to government. She joins me on the show today to talk all about her campaign and her top priorities for the Attorney General’s office.
Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened from Trump’s threats to militarize the US-Mexican border to the attacks on voting rights in Georgia to the countdown to tomorrow’s election. John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
We love your feedback! Fill out our listener survey!
Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 2:55 PM
Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
|