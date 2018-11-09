Friday, November 09, 2018
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
In between horrific mass shootings in Pittsburgh, PA, and Thousand Oaks, CA, we had the midterm elections—a moment that could pave the way for change. Now, it’s time to hold politicians to their promises for meaningful gun reform. Founder and Director of Guns Down Igor Volsky joins me on the show today to talk about the new campaign to hold elected officials accountable.
New Jersey’s congressional district 7, which spans from the suburbs of New York City to farmland, was one of the key districts the Democrats won on Tuesday. Former Assistant Secretary of State for Democracy, Human Rights and Labor under Obama, Tom Malinowski, won election to become the new representative of the district. He joins me on the show today to talk about his priorities for the district and Democrat-led Congress.
This sure has been another crazy week in politics what with the midterm elections, Trump firing Attorney General Jeff Sessions, and the White House barring a CNN reporter. Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture. Eleanor welcome back to the show!
