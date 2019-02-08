The Attorney General’s lawsuit in Massachusetts has been pulling back the curtain on the profits and forces contributing to the nation’s opioid epidemic, and the Sacklers—one of the country’s richest families who are central to the case. Senior reporter at ProPublica David Armstrong has been covering the case and joins me on the show to talk about the latest revelations.
An explosive story in The Washington Post exposes the flow of undocumented workers from Latin America to Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, NJ. These employees worked without legal status, and their managers knew—highlighting the hypocrisy of Trump’s anti-immigrant talk. Immigration attorney and legal consultant to Anibal Romero (the lawyer for 25 undocumented former Trump employees), David Leopold, joins me on the show today to breakdown the legal issues at stake.
This sure has been another crazy week in politics what with Virginia government in turmoil, the Green New Deal and new investigations into Trump. Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture.
