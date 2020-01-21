Former White House Senior Director and State Department Senior Advisor, and host of Resistance Abroad on SiriusXM, Nayyera Haq, is guest hosting for Michelangelo today. Tune in to hear her breakdown the launch of the Senate impeachment trial and give her a call live!
Featuring interviews with:
- Kurt Bardella, contributor to Morning Joe, NBCNewsTHINK, and USAToday Contributor, Creator & Publisher of MorningHangover, and spokesperson and senior adviser for the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee from 2009 to 2013
- Jeet Heer, national-affairs correspondent at The Nation
- Chris Lu, former White House Cabinet Secretary, former Deputy Secretary, and current senior fellow at the Miller Center
