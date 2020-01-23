Thursday, January 23, 2020
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
As the impeachment trial continues, we’re monitoring the arguments and developments. Washington Post opinion writer and author of the book An Uncivil War: Taking Back our Democracy in an Age of Trumpian Disinformation and Thunderdome Politics, Greg Sargent, has been writing about the latest. He joins me on the show today to talk about the trial and more.
Salon contributing writer and the force behind Digby’s Hullabaloo Heather “Digby” Parton has been following impeachment developments and more. She joins me on the show to talk about the trial.
