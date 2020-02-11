Live From New Hampshire: Primary Day!

- Jane Sanders from the Bernie 2020 campaign wife of Bernie Sanders
- Democratic Party presidential candidate Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO)
- Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC)
- Actor Kevin Costner
- Chair of the New Hampshire Democratic Party, Ray Buckley
- Co-founder, Progressive Change Campaign Committee, Adam Green
- New Hampshire State Sen. Jon Morgan (D-23)
- National correspondent for The Nation, John Nichols
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
|