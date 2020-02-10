Live from New Hampshire!

Tune in for a special New Hampshire broadcast of the Michelangelo Signorile Show, recorded live at the Red Arrow Diner in Manchester. On the day before the New Hampshire Primary, Michelangelo speaks with candidates, campaigners, voters and more. Tune in to hear interviews with:
- Democratic Party presidential candidate Gov. Deval Patrick
- Democratic Party presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard
- Republican Party presidential candidate Gov. Bill Weld
- National correspondent for The Nation, John Nichols
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
|