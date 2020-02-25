Tuesday, February 25, 2020
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Trump boasts about the economy, claiming credit for gains that just don’t exist. A new analysis of government data by Capital and Main shows that, since Donald Trump took office, inflation-adjusted income growth has slowed significantly across the U.S. Founder and publisher of Capital & Main, Danny Feingold, joins me on the show today to talk about the truth in the numbers.
All eyes are on South Carolina as the presidential candidates prepare to debate each other tonight and face off in the fourth primary contest of the season on Saturday. Host of SiriusXM Progress’s Affirmative Reaction, Xorje Olivares, covered the Nevada Caucus live over the weekend and he’ll be broadcasting again live this Saturday from 7pm to 10pm to cover the South Carolina results. He joins me on the show today to talk about the 2020 race and more top news.
Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, from the Supreme Court taking up a new challenge to LGBTQ rights, to Justice Sotomayor’s calling out her colleagues’ pro-Trump biases to Harvey Weinstein being found guilty of felony sex crime and rape. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
We love your feedback! Take the listener survey.
Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 3:16 PM
Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
|