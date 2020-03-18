skip to main |
Media critic and creator of PressRun: the home of fearless media commentary, Eric Boehlert, has been following the media’s coverage of the Coronavirus, the federal and local responses. He joins me on the show to discuss the media’s portrayal of Trump’s supposed “shift in tone” and more.
There has been much discussion in recent days about the economic measures being considered to stabilize the economy during the Coronavirus outbreak, such as checks to every American and bailouts for certain industries, joining me now to talk all about the current proposed bailout package and more is author and executive editor of The American Prospect, David Dayen.
From Capitol Hill to the States, immigration has become a defining issue in American life and politics, especially under the Trump administration. Senior political writer at Daily Kos Gabe Ortiz joins me on the show today to talk about the latest immigration news on sheltering at home in California, the impact of Coronavirus on immigration courts and more.
