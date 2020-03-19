Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Thursday, March 19, 2020
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Noah Michelson, the Editorial Director at the new HuffPost Personal and Co-host of the Love + Sex Podcast returns to the show as he does every Thursday to help us close out the week with the stories making headlines over at HuffPost.
Investigative journalist and author, Katherine Stewart, alerts Americans about the disguise of Christian Nationalism and religious support for the Republican Party and Trump in her new book, The Power Worshippers: Inside the Dangerous Rise of Religious Nationalism.
A group of prominent medical experts came together to write an op-ed in USA Today telling the country to “Stay Home Save Lives.” Former Medicare, Medicaid and Affordable Care Act head for Obama, Andy Slavitt, joins me to talk about everything from cautions to calm amidst the crisis.
