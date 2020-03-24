Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Tuesday, March 24, 2020
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
As the Coronavirus keeps spreading, the need for masks and ventilators keeps growing. Senior national correspondent at HuffPost Jonathan Cohn writes about the opportunities and challenges to boost these critical medical supplies through both government and private industry, and also reflects on Obamacare’s 10th anniversary. He joins me on the show today to talk all about the latest.
From downplaying the risks of the Coronavirus to blaming China to pandering to the stock market, the Trump administration response has been jolting to the nation. Author and editor-at-large for The Daily Beast, Molly Jong-Fast, has been keeping up with it all. She joins me on the show today to talk about the state of things in New York and around the nation.
Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened as the legal system grapples with the spread of the Coronavirus and states vary in their response to the pandemic. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.
