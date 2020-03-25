Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Wednesday, March 25, 2020
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Media critic and creator of PressRun: the home of fearless media commentary, Eric Boehlert, has been following coverage of the Coronavirus. He joins me on the show to discuss some of the media's dangerous reporting on the pandemic and failures to call out Trump's lies, as well as growing calls to stop broadcasting Trump’s briefings.
As we continue to unpack the latest Coronavirus developments, we turn to political strategist and SiriusXM Progress host Joe Sudbay to parse the latest news.
As the relief bill makes its way through congress and Trump touts himself as a “wartime” president, the Coronavirus pandemic keeps intensifying in the US. Joining me today to talk all about the Coronavirus and the Trump administrations response is Salon contributing writer and the force behind Digby’s Hullabaloo Heather “Digby” Parton. She has been following all the developments and joins me on the show to talk about the latest lies and more.
Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-CT-3) on congressional actions to address the Coronavirus pandemic and the economic turmoil.
