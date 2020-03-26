Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Thursday, March 26, 2020
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Noah Michelson, the Editorial Director at the new HuffPost Personal and Co-host of the Love + Sex Podcast returns to the show as he does every Thursday to help us close out the week with a conversation about the Coronavirus, plus stories making headlines over at HuffPost.
Amidst the Coronavirus crisis, anti-abortion forces are working to rollback reproductive rights, such as in Texas, Mississippi, Kentucky and Ohio. Political comedian and Abortion Access Front founder Lizz Winstead joins me on the show today to talk about how conservatives are using this crisis as cover to continue their assault on abortion rights and so much more.
The Coronavirus pandemic affects every aspect of American life including our elections. A new white paper from the UCLA Voting Rights Project urges voting officials to implement a national vote-by-mail program for the remaining primaries and the presidential general election in November. UCLA Voting Rights co-founder and co-author of the paper, Matt Barreto, joins me on the show today to discuss the recommendation and how to implement it.
Yesterday, Kentucky reported at least 198 Coronavirus cases and five deaths as more testing is revealing the spread. Mayor of Walton Kentucky, Gabe Brown, put out a statement with a frankness that many have been clamoring for. He joins me on the show today to talk about communicating with the public about the urgency of the pandemic and the necessity for them to make sacrifices.
Don't forget, you can follow Michelangelo on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram!
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
We love your feedback! Take the listener survey.
Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 5:11 PM
Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
|