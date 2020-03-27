Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Friday, March 27, 2020
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Trump argues that he doesn’t want the cure for the Coronavirus to be worse than the disease and has announced the goal of reopening the economy by Easter. However, medical professionals and economists alike are raising concern about the continued spread of the virus and pushing back on the idea that we have to pit human lives vs. the economy. Assistant Professor in Epidemiology of Microbial Diseases at Yale, Gregg Gonsalves, focuses on operations research and epidemiology for infectious disease. He joins me on the show today to discuss ways to address the pandemic and more.
Hours ago, the House passed a $2 trillion economic aid bill by voice vote aimed to provide relief during the coronavirus crisis. While progress is being made, there’s a lot more to do and more to watch for as the EPA is suspending environmental rules amid the worsening coronavirus pandemic. Joining me today to talk all about the bill and the global coronavirus pandemic is Rep. Mark Pocan (D-WI).
The news keeps coming as the Coronavirus continues spreading, the stimulus bill makes its way through Capitol Hill and EPA regulations are slashed. Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture.
As the number of Coronavirus cases and casualties grows in New York City, Council Speaker Corey Johnson has been a guiding force for policies and advocacy to help stop the virus and repair the economy. He joins me on the show to discuss the latest in the epicenter of the US pandemic.
