Independent journalist writing about national security and civil liberties, Marcy Wheeler of EmptyWheel, has been focusing on the coronavirus pandemic as well. She joins me on the show today to talk about the latest developments in cases, Trump’s response and more.
On Friday, the House voted to pass the bipartisan economic stimulus bill to assist with the response to the coronavirus pandemic. Rep. Mike Levin (D-CA-49) voted for the bill, saying it “isn’t perfect, but it’s a strong step in the right direction.” Rep. Levin joins me on the show today to talk about the coronavirus response and the Trump administration’s attacks on the EPA.
Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened as the first economic stimulus bill was passed, more Coronavirus cases are being reported and the presidential primary continues. John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.
As the federal, state and local governments continue working on responses to the pandemic, the number of Coronavirus cases in the US grows. Former White House Senior Director and State Department Senior Advisor, and host of Resistance Abroad on SiriusXM Nayyera Haq. She joins me on the show today to talk about the response to the pandemic in America, Senegal and South Korea.
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
|