Legendary newscaster and host of Dan Rather’s America on SiriusXM Radio Andy (Channel 102), Dan Rather, joins me on the show to talk about the latest Coronavirus news and more.
Freshman Representative Max Rose (D-NY) has been working tirelessly to bolster the response to the Coronavirus pandemic in Staten Island and across the nation. From calling for the Naval hospital that expands New York’s hospital bed capacity to bringing in the National Guard to pressing for expanded testing, and more. He joins me on the show today to discuss these steps and what else needs to be done.
Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, from a surge in Coronavirus cases in Florida to attacks on reproductive rights in the states. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.
