Wednesday, April 01, 2020
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Governors are responding to the pandemic in disparate ways, with some blaming entire states for the spread of the virus. As we unpack the latest, we turn to Justice correspondent at The Nation, Elie Mystal, to talk all about the response to the Coronavirus pandemic.
Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin, is part of the Maryland delegation working hard to support the state and nation amidst the Coronavirus crisis. He joins me on the show today to discuss his advocacy and legislative efforts.
Today is Census Day—a time to remind everyone to fill out the survey and get counted for redistricting, federal, state and local programs, and much more. With the coronavirus pandemic making Census outreach more difficult, it’s even more important to fill out the survey early and encourage others do so as well. Former staff director of the House census oversight subcommittee and Census consultant Terri Ann Lowenthal joins me today to help mark Census Day 2020.
From examining Jared Kushner’s role on the COVID-19 response taskforce, to interpreting Trump’s varied messaging and misinformation, to following state-by-state policies, author and editor-at-large for The Daily Beast, Molly Jong-Fast, has been keeping up with it all. She joins me on the show today to talk about the latest in the response to the Coronavirus pandemic.
